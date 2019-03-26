Mildred A. Zawadowicz, age 92 of Coventry, formerly of Seekonk, passed away Saturday at West Shore Health Center, Warwick, RI. Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late James and the late Annie (Metcalf) Clayton.



She was a Quality Control Inspector, employed by Texas Instrument until retirement in 1987. She was an active member of Memorial Baptist Church in Seekonk, and also an active member of the Attleboro Lyons Club. She was an avid lover of all animals, in her free time she could be found gardening, knitting or perhaps planning her next trip which was most likely to Alaska.



She is survived by her son Allan J. Zawadowicz, Sr. and his wife Irene. Her three grandchildren: Allan J. Zawadowicz, Jr. and his wife Miriam, Andre Zawadowicz, and Andrea Hartman and her husband Joseph. She was the beloved great grandmother to her eight great grandchildren Olivia, Mason, Marlow, and Elijah Zawadowicz, Aiden, Logan and Ashlynn Hartman. She was predeceased by her sister Constance Pipes.





Her Memorial service will be Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick Calling hours will be just prior to the service from 9:00 - 11:00 AM . Burial will be private. For additional information and online expression of sympathy please visit www.carpenterjenks.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019