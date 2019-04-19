Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Minerva E. (Madden) Laporte

1922 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Minerva E. (Madden) Laporte, 96, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert H. Laporte, to whom she was married on August 25, 1945 and who passed away on November 30, 2008.



Born on July 17, 1922 in Pittsfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late James C. Madden and the late Mary G. (Conway) Madden.



A graduate of Classical High School in Providence, RI, Class of 1940, she then graduated from the Rhode Island College of Pharmacy in 1945. She was proud to be a second generation pharmacist and was employed as a Registered Pharmacist for sixty years, having last worked at Haskins Pharmacy in Norton before retiring. She had previously worked at Wamsutta Drug, owned by her father, Reeve's Drug, and Community Pharmacy, all in North Attleboro, and at Folan's Prescription Shoppe in Mansfield.



A woman of strong faith and always proud of her Irish heritage, she was an avid reader of history and biographies who enjoyed engaging in conversations about current events. She liked to visit historic sites around New England, especially Plymouth, MA, and made trips to Ireland, England, and California. She and her husband also spent many summers in the company of good friends at Lakeside Pines Campground in Bridgton, ME.



She was the loving mother of David M. Laporte Sr. and his wife, Denise (Wisler) Laporte, of Waterford, ME; and Katheryn P. Viens and her husband, Paul Viens, of Attleboro, MA. Minerva was the grandmother of Ret. Patrolman Thomas Laporte of Attleboro, MA; Todd Laporte of Groveland, MA; Darren Laporte of Lewiston, ME; Randy Brown of Ada, OK; Carolyn Brown of Bridgton, ME; Sam Brown of Tennessee; Gregory Viens of Barre, VT; and the late David Laporte Jr., who passed away in 2004. She leaves multiple great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Marilyn P. Madden of Attleboro, MA.



Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Minerva by gathering for a Visitation on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the Funeral Service on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, North Attleboro, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro, MA.



Burial services will immediately follow the Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Towne Street, Attleboro Falls, MA.



