Monique Esther Maisterra
Monique Esther Maisterra, 78, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Attleboro. She was the beloved partner of Elizabeth Whitehorn of Attleboro.
Born on November 8, 1941 in Tijuana, Mexico, she was the daughter of the late Jose Anastasio Maisterra and the late Blanca Ramos Maisterra Perez.
Monique worked in the electronics industry for many years and co-owned A & M Electronics in Valencia, CA with her late partner, Alice DuBois, before moving to Attleboro.
She was the beloved sister of Francisco Armando Maisterra of Long Beach, CA, Emilio Perez of Ensenada, Mexico, and Esperanza Perez Lameda and Maria De La Luz Perez, both of Tijuana, Mexico. Monique was the twin sister of the late Estela Maisterra Anderson, and was also predeceased by her brothers, Jose Luis Maisterra, Gilberto Maisterra, and Miguel Salvador Perez.
A Private Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the "Memorial Chapel" of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, North Attleboro followed by a Private Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m.
Burial will be private.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 19, 2020.