Muriel Carolyn (Carlson) Stromberg, 91, formerly of Attleboro, MA, most recently a resident of Hingham, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at The Bridges by EPOCH Facility in Hingham, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman A. Stromberg, to whom she was married on October 28, 1950 and who passed away in 1999.
Born on June 14, 1928 in Attleboro, she was the daughter of the late Gunnar Carlson and the late Fannie (Anderson) Carlson.
Raised and educated in Attleboro where she lived until 2018, Muriel was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1946. Muriel then attended and graduated from Sturdy Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse in the Recovery Room of Sturdy Memorial Hospital before retiring in 1990.
Muriel was a woman of great faith and was, for many years, an active member of Evangelical Covenant Church in Attleboro. She was a woman with many interests and passions in life: an avid reader and painter who loved arts and crafts; she loved to travel, especially to Europe; enjoyed cooking and baking; and took great pride in her Swedish heritage. A warm, caring and gracious woman, she was loved by all who spent time with her. More than anything, Muriel cherished being with her family.
She was the loving mother of Richard G. "Rick" Stromberg and his wife, Gretchen (Zink) Stromberg, of Hingham, MA. Muriel was predeceased by her beloved daughter Kristen Gail Stromberg and her fiancé, Scott Hartley Keeler in 1974. She leaves her brother-in-law, Dennis A. Stromberg of North Attleboro. Muriel was the sister-in-law of the late Warren Stromberg. She is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews, including Eric Stromberg, Karen and Robb Haley, Alison and David MacDonald, and their children.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor Muriel's life by gathering for a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 North Mains Street, Attleboro, MA, followed by a Funeral and Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church.
Private Graveside Services for the immediate family will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Attleboro, MA, at which time Muriel will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband, daughter, and her daughter's fiancé.
Following graveside services, Muriel's immediate family will join guests at the Evangelical Covenant Church Fellowship Hall for a time of continued remembrance and refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Muriel to Evangelical Covenant Church Memorial Fund, 841 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019