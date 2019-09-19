|
|
SUN CHRONICLE THURSDAY ONLY WITH PHOTO
Attleboro Muriel P. (Berndt) Sollecito-Croft, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Sollecito.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Carl and Hilda (Stephans) Berndt, she resided in Seekonk before moving to Attleboro in 1989.
Muriel was an office worker at the Robbins Company, Attleboro for over twenty years until retiring in 1999. She had attended Faith Alliance Church, Attleboro for many years and was devoted to her family.
She leaves four children; Michael J. Sollecito of Wrentham, Dianne B. Sollecito of Milford, New Hampshire, David C. Sollecito of Norton and Shirley A. Bowyer of Seekonk; two sisters, Betty A. Pardini of Seekonk and Lois A. Casey of Whitinsville; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are with the William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, RI. For online condolences please visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019