Muriel R Jones
1928 - 2020
MANSFIELD – Muriel R. Jones, 91, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 peacefully at home after a long and happy life. She was the loving wife of Phillip R. Jones.
Born in Rumford, RI, she was a daughter of the late Elliott and Elsie (Beachen) Broadbent.
Muriel grew up in Rumford, RI and was a graduate of East Providence High School. She later graduated from Pembroke College at Brown University with a degree in Mathematics.
Her husband, Phillip, was president and owner of Lyons Advertising in Attleboro Falls where Muriel worked part-time.
They resided in Attleboro Falls for more than 60 years, where she maintained an amazing variety of trees, plants and flowers.
She was a longtime member of Angle Tree Garden Club and a substitute teacher at North Attleboro High School in the 1960s. She was also a longtime member of the North Attleboro Historical Society.
Muriel became an accomplished sailor on their 37' sloop "Dauntless", sailing along the coast of MA, RI and ME. In 1983 she helped Phil prepare Dauntless for an ocean yacht race from Marion to Bermuda, and then sailed the boat back from Bermuda.
She enjoyed gardening and travel. Travels included Bermuda, Canada, France, Cayman Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Barbados, Ireland, Turks & Caicos, Fiji, Mexico, Grenada, BVI, Italy, Baltic Sea and Norwegian Fjords, Canary Islands, Panama Canal, Costa Rica, Aruba.
Muriel was a proud supporter of Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum, where her husband served as a director on the board for 50 years. The new 8-acre expansion of the cemetery will be called "Phillip and Muriel Jones Way".
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Bradford Jones of Hawaii. She was mother of the late Susan Jones.
Services will be held privately with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum, Attleboro Falls.
Donations in Muriel's memory may be made Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery, PO Box 1012, N. Attleboro, MA 02760.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. To give online condolences to Muriel's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
1928 - 2020
MANSFIELD – Muriel R. Jones, 91, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 peacefully at home after a long and happy life. She was the loving wife of Phillip R. Jones.
Born in Rumford, RI, she was a daughter of the late Elliott and Elsie (Beachen) Broadbent.
Muriel grew up in Rumford, RI and was a graduate of East Providence High School. She later graduated from Pembroke College at Brown University with a degree in Mathematics.
Her husband, Phillip, was president and owner of Lyons Advertising in Attleboro Falls where Muriel worked part-time.
They resided in Attleboro Falls for more than 60 years, where she maintained an amazing variety of trees, plants and flowers.
She was a longtime member of Angle Tree Garden Club and a substitute teacher at North Attleboro High School in the 1960s. She was also a longtime member of the North Attleboro Historical Society.
Muriel became an accomplished sailor on their 37' sloop "Dauntless", sailing along the coast of MA, RI and ME. In 1983 she helped Phil prepare Dauntless for an ocean yacht race from Marion to Bermuda, and then sailed the boat back from Bermuda.
She enjoyed gardening and travel. Travels included Bermuda, Canada, France, Cayman Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Barbados, Ireland, Turks & Caicos, Fiji, Mexico, Grenada, BVI, Italy, Baltic Sea and Norwegian Fjords, Canary Islands, Panama Canal, Costa Rica, Aruba.
Muriel was a proud supporter of Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum, where her husband served as a director on the board for 50 years. The new 8-acre expansion of the cemetery will be called "Phillip and Muriel Jones Way".
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Bradford Jones of Hawaii. She was mother of the late Susan Jones.
Services will be held privately with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum, Attleboro Falls.
Donations in Muriel's memory may be made Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery, PO Box 1012, N. Attleboro, MA 02760.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. To give online condolences to Muriel's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 12, 2020.