Myrna W. Berthold (nee: Watson), age 86, of Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, formerly of North Attleboro, MA passed away on September 10, 2020, at the Springfield Living Community in Wyndmoor, PA. She was the loving wife of Elden G. Berthold Jr. of Wyndmoor, PA to whom she was married on September 15, 1956.

Born in East Weymouth, Massachusetts on April 29,1934, she was the daughter of the late Cedric Davis Watson and the late Lenna Watson (nee: Stewart). She was educated in and graduated from Weymouth High School and Becker Junior College, Worcester, MA.

Mrs. Berthold resided in North Attleboro for nearly 50 years. She was active in local politics and civic organizations. She was a 20-year member of the North Attleboro School Committee and elected to the North Attleboro RTM Committee. She also belonged to the North Attleboro High School Band Parents Association, Order of the Eastern Star – Angle Stone Chapter, the League of Women Voters and an Election Day volunteer.

In addition to her husband of 63 years, she leaves two children: Lynda Sue McBride and her husband N. Peter McBride, of Oreland, PA and Bryan E. Berthold and his wife Beverly (Sisson) Berthold, of Palm Coast, FL. She also leaves four grandchildren Meaghan K. McBride, Norman Peter McBride II, Amanda N. Berthold and David B. Berthold.



