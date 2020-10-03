1/1
Myrna Berthold
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna Berthold's Obituary

Myrna W. Berthold (nee: Watson), age 86, of Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, formerly of North Attleboro, MA passed away on September 10, 2020, at the Springfield Living Community in Wyndmoor, PA. She was the loving wife of Elden G. Berthold Jr. of Wyndmoor, PA to whom she was married on September 15, 1956.
Born in East Weymouth, Massachusetts on April 29,1934, she was the daughter of the late Cedric Davis Watson and the late Lenna Watson (nee: Stewart). She was educated in and graduated from Weymouth High School and Becker Junior College, Worcester, MA.
Mrs. Berthold resided in North Attleboro for nearly 50 years. She was active in local politics and civic organizations. She was a 20-year member of the North Attleboro School Committee and elected to the North Attleboro RTM Committee. She also belonged to the North Attleboro High School Band Parents Association, Order of the Eastern Star – Angle Stone Chapter, the League of Women Voters and an Election Day volunteer.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, she leaves two children: Lynda Sue McBride and her husband N. Peter McBride, of Oreland, PA and Bryan E. Berthold and his wife Beverly (Sisson) Berthold, of Palm Coast, FL. She also leaves four grandchildren Meaghan K. McBride, Norman Peter McBride II, Amanda N. Berthold and David B. Berthold.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 30, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Myrna. May the God of all comfort strengthen the family during this time of deep sorrow. Those who pass on, God keeps in his memory because they are precious in his eyes. (Hosea 13:14)
September 30, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Myrna Berthold. May the God of comfort, give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved