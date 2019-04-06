Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Myrtice I. Osterberg

1921 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers ATTLEBORO FALLS – Myrtice I. Osterberg, 97, of Attleboro Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Life Care Center of Attleboro after a brief illness.

She was the loving wife of the late J. Dale Osterberg for over 65 years.

Born December 19, 1921 in Attleboro, she was the daughter of the late Maynard Friend and Susie (Bonney) Worrall.

Myrtice grew up in Attleboro and was a 1939 graduate of Attleboro High School and then attended Katherine Gibbs school.

She was a member of the Second Congregational Church in Attleboro for over 75 years and taught at Countryside Nursery School in Attleboro Falls for 17 years.

Myrtice volunteered at Sturdy Memorial Hospital and received her 1000 hours certificate. She was also the president of the former New Century Club of Attleboro from 1992 to 1994, was treasurer of Oak Knoll Cemetery in Rehoboth and was secretary of Women's Fellowship for one year and treasurer for several years.

Myrtice loved camping, Harwich Port, motorcycle riding with her son-in-law, reading and was an avid and competitive card player. Most importantly, she loved being with her friends and family, each and all so caring.

She is survived by her children: Robert D. Osterberg and his wife Kathleen of Sterling, VA, Nancy J. Minah and husband Berryman of North Attleboro and Peter M. Osterberg and his wife Mary of Portland, OR;

Four grandchildren: Jeffrey Osterberg and his wife Cynthia of Sterling, Daniel Osterberg and wife Shayna of San Diego, CA, Abby LeCompte and husband John of Attleboro Falls and Molly Minah of Boston;

And nine great-grandchildren: Derick, Dylan, Darren, Payson, Lucas, Eva, Maggie, Wyatt and Lucy.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Committee of the Second Congregational Church, 50 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703. Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 6, 2019