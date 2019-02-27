Nancy A. Bates, 82, of Charlestown, passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was the beloved wife of Michael A. Bates for 63 years.



Born in Attleboro, MA, she was a daughter of the late Napoleon and Effie (Rallings) Gorman.

Mrs. Bates was an Assistant Librarian for the Charlestown School System for 25 years, retiring in 1995.



One of her passions was that she was an avid traveler, having visited every state except Alaska. She was a passionate supporter of her children's activities while they were growing up, including football, baseball, field hockey, softball, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts.

She was a Country Western music fan and a NASCAR fan.



In addition to her husband she was also the loving mother of Michael J. Bates of Lincoln and Kelli P. Shinn of Charlestown; a granddaughter, Alexandra P. Shinn of North Carolina; and a sister Lynn Jewett of Attleboro, MA.

Visiting hours will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday from 10 am – 11:00 am, followed by a service at 11 am. Burial will follow in White Brook Cemetery, Carolina. Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019