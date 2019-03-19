Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Nancy A (Rowe) Peters

Nancy A. (Rowe) Peters, age 74, of Norton, passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Elmer F. Peters, to whom she was wed for fifty-two years.



Born in Boston, MA on January 28, 1945, she was a loving daughter of the late John J. and Doris M. (Grippen) Rowe.



Nancy grew up in Randolph and was a 1963 graduate of Randolph High School. She had made her home in Norton for the past forty-four years and was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family.



Nancy's favorite times spent were those amongst family and close friends. She enjoyed walking, especially with her husband along the Cape Cod Canal and annual trips with family to Disney World.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted children: John J. Peters and his wife Michelle of Honolulu, Hawaii and Amber M. Becker and her husband John of Cary, North Carolina. She was the dear sister of John E. Rowe and his wife Barbara of Brewster and Phoenix, Arizona. She was the cherished grandmother of Leitrim Peters and Leighlin Peters both of Pawtucket, Rhode Island and Ryanne Becker and Alyx Becker both of Cary, North Carolina. She is also survived by her former daughter-in-law Kathleen Peters of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Her funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Thursday, March 21st at 12:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 2:00 P.M.



Visitation will be held prior to the funeral services beginning Thursday morning at 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home.



Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, Nancy's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to Hope Health Hospice, 765 Attucks Lane, Hyannis, MA 02601.



