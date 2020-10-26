1/1
Nancy Elizabeth Koss
In Brighton, Nancy Elizabeth Koss, age 79, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth's Hospital on October 22, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was the loving wife of Stanley, her husband of 58 years.

Nancy was born in North Dighton, the daughter of William "Buck" and Helen ( Linnane) O'Connell. She was a 1959 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Taunton.

After marrying, Nancy resided the rest of her life in North Dighton with her devoted husband Stan. Together they created a family and Nancy's greatest joy was staying home and raising their five children. As her children got older Nancy sought work outside of the home. She was employed by Cooperative Productions, Inc in North Dighton for 10 years. Here Nancy continued to nurture others. She worked as a case manager providing support for adults with disabilities to become valued members of their communities.

Nancy was an active parishioner of St. Nicholas of Myra of North Dighton. In her early years she volunteered her time as a CCD teacher. More recently, Nancy has been an active member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Nancy's greatest joy was simply spending time with her family and friends. A social butterfly, Nancy loved gathering with friends over coffee at Dunkin Donuts, chatting on the phone and shopping.

Proud of her Irish heritage Nancy particularly enjoyed hosting an annual St. Patrick's day dinner with her siblings.

From her childhood years to the present Nancy always felt fortunate to have a summer cottage on Patuisset Island in Pocasset to share with her family.

Nancy loved babysitting her grandchildren, baking sweets for her family and was a passionate animal lover.

In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her children, Stanley Koss and his wife Johanna of Woonsocket, RI, Marianne Briggs and her husband David of North Attleboro, John Koss and his wife Nancy of North Falmouth, Kevin Koss and his wife Julie of Wilmington and Catherine Nee and her husband Paul of North Attleboro. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren, Nicole and Corben Briggs, Jack, Sam and Caroline Koss, Stan and Brendan Koss, Lexi and Nikos Koss and Abby and Andrew Nee.

In addition Nancy was the sister of the late William "Oakie" O'Connell and is survived by her siblings James O'Connell and his wife Patricia of Taunton, Frances Colonna of Falmouth and John O'Connell of Bourne. Funeral from the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Wednesday, October 28th at 8:30am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Nicholas of Myra Church in North Dighton at 10am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Tuesday from 4-7pm. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Taunton.

As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers memorial donations in Nancy's name may be made to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, Cedar Road North, North Attleboro, MA 02763.

Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral
08:30 AM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas of Myra Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Memories & Condolences
October 25, 2020
I worked with Nancy at CO-OP and have never forgotten her since. Her smile, kindness and unending love of all will always stay with me. My deepest sympathies to Stan and the entire Koss family.
Chris DePaula
Friend
October 25, 2020
We always enjoyed talking with Nancy and Stan once a year at our annual Koss-Gorczyca Christmas party. And we will especially miss the brownies she always brought!

Mike and Diane Gorczyca Patrick
Michael Patrick
Friend
