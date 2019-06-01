Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Nancy Jane (Anderson) Richardson

1951 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Nancy Jane (Anderson) Richardson, 67, of Mansfield, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of William "Rick" Richardson, to whom she was married on March 16, 1973.



Born on October 12, 1951 in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Charles James Anderson and the late Eva Beatrice (Desilets) Anderson.



A graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1969, she received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Framingham State College. Nancy worked for thirty-seven years as a Math Teacher in the Attleboro School System before retiring.



A resident of Mansfield for the past twenty-eight years, she previously lived in North Attleboro and Attleboro.



A woman of deep faith, she was a lifelong member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Attleboro, where she served on the Christian Education Board, taught Sunday School, served as a Youth Counselor, was active in the Bell Choir and with the Church's annual Fall Fair, as well as helping with collations. For over twenty years Nancy enjoyed making the "Show 'n Tell" bags for Little Blessings Preschool, a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church.



She was a member of the International Sorority Sigma Phi Gamma, Lambda Pi Chapter, and enjoyed knitting, baking, and time spent at the beach, especially on Cape Cod and in North Port, Florida. More than anything, she cherished being with her beloved family.



In addition to her husband, Rick, she leaves her loving children: Edmund T. Richardson and his wife, Kimberly Richardson, of Savannah, GA; Jeffrey W. Richardson and his wife, Victoria G. Richardson, of Attleboro, MA; and Joelle M. Richardson and her companion, Joshua Hayek, of North Attleboro, MA. She was the adoring grandmother of Nolan W. Richardson and Madison P. Richardson. Nancy was the dear sister of James "Olie" Anderson and his wife, Karen J. Anderson, of Laconia, NH; Susan M. Anderson and her husband, Wendell Anderson, of Sandwich, MA; Sandra M. Anderson of Arlington, TX; Roy R. Anderson and his wife, Pamela C. Anderson, of Sandwich and Dracut, MA; Jeff D. Anderson and his wife, Pamela E. Anderson, of Weare, NH; the late Thomas W. Anderson; and the late William H. Anderson. She leaves numerous nieces and nephews, many dear friends, and her Church community.







Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Nancy by gathering for a Visitation on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 12:00 Noon – 1:45 p.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life and Remembrance Service at 2:00 p.m. at the Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Evangelical Covenant Church, Memorial Fund in memory of Nancy Richardson, 841 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.



