R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133

Nancy Jean (McNamara) DiPietro


1971 - 2020
Nancy Jean (McNamara) DiPietro Notice
Nancy Jean McNamara DiPietro, 48, of Norfolk, passed peacefully on January 16th, 2020 in Beth Israel Deaconness Medical Center, Needham.

Born in Ridgewood, NJ on December 27, 1971, she was the daughter of William McNamara Sr. of Midland Park, NJ and the late Mary (Lynch) McNamara.

Nancy was a teacher, an artist, but above all things, a mom. Nancy dedicated her life to helping others. Whether that be through volunteering through local charities and organizations such as The UnCommon Theater Company, or her frequent random acts of kindness which she would do in complete secrecy. She loved her dog Maisy and her cat Luca, otherwise known as her "Zoo".

In addition to her father, Nancy is survived by her children, Cara Rose DiPietro, Louis F. DiPietro, and their father Louis DiPietro of Norfolk, a brother, William McNamara, Jr. of Macungie, PA, a sister, Mary Moulton MD, of North Muskegon, MI and her nieces and nephews, Spencer, Mitchell, Olivia, Richard, and Emerson Moulton, Jake, Zachary, and Jordan McNamara.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, January 21st from 4-8 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22nd at 10 AM in St. Jude Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk. Additional funeral services and entombment will follow in New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to a charity that was close to Nancy's heart, Rosie's Place

Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 20, 2020
