North Attleboro- Nancy Sherman, loving wife, mother of three extremely fortunate children, and four adored and adoring grandchildren passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 88.
Nancy was born on October 27, 1931 in Grosse Pointe, MI to Arthur and Vella (Griffith) Schmidt.
She attended the Barnard School for Girls, earned her associates degree at Principia College, and met her future husband, Richard Sherman, while she attended Pembroke College and he, Brown University.
Nancy and Richard were married on October 11, 1952. They raised one daughter, Deborah and two sons, Jeffrey and Robert. Richard and Nancy gave their kids childhoods full of fun, love, and adventure. Having attended boarding schools most of her life, and longing for a place to call home, Nancy embraced North Attleboro from the beginning and often thanked her husband for giving her the home she had always dreamed of. Nancy and Richard were married for 66 years.
Nancy worked at the Manufacturer's Bank until she began her family. She was a fierce and competitive tennis player, and later, in between matches (often played in bare feet),
she worked at the Turnpike Racquet Club.
Nancy co-founded the Angle Tree Garden Club in 1962 and served as president or in some other capacity for nearly six decades. She was also an accomplished artist. She knit beautiful sweaters and afghans for her family, created incredible oriental carpets (she loved to tell people she was a proud hooker), and fashioned incredible needlepoint artworks.
Nancy was a stubborn, wise, kind, and whimsical, and epitomized the concepts of being a loving parent, mother-in-law, and loyal friend. Nancy truly loved her life and lived it completely in the moment. She was an exceptional and unique human being who will be greatly missed by the many people who loved her.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Deborah, son-in-law Mark, her son Robert, daughter-in-law Darcy, and grandchildren Olivia, Ian and Calvin.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her son Jeffery, and her granddaughter Katie.
Visitation for Nancy will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Sperry and McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. immediately followed by a service at 12:00 p.m.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020