Naomi F. (Kolbe) Beckman, age 92, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Wingate at Norton. She was the beloved wife of the late William R. Beckman, to whom she was wed for sixty years at the time of his death on June 25, 2013.
Born in McKeesport, PA on December 8, 1926, she was a loving daughter of the late Karl and Minnie (Lehne) Kolbe.
Naomi grew up in McKeesport and was a graduate of McKeesport Vocational High School. A resident of Plainville since 1969, she was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family and when younger worked as a secretary for U.S. Steel in McKeesport.
Naomi was a member of the First Christian Church of West Mansfield, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and sang in the church choir. She enjoyed reading but most of all loved spending time with family, especially with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her devoted sons: William K. Beckman and his wife Kristine of Newtown, CT and David F. Beckman and his wife Rowena of Rocky Hill, CT. She was the cherished grandmother of Jamie Maley of Raleigh, NC, Erin Harrigan of Fayetteville, NC, Jeremy Beckman of Rocky Hill, CT and the great grandmother of Cael Maley, Breccan Maley, Keira Maley, Aislin Harrigan and Cillian Harrigan. She was the dear sister of the late Ruth Perkovich.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Burial will be private and visiting hours have been omitted.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019