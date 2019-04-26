Naomi V. Bremilst (Hutchinson) of Norfolk, MA, daughter of the late Norman J. and Velda F. Hutchinson, born March 11, 1927 in Mexico, Maine. Naomi awaits the return to her heavenly father on April 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Arthur F. Bremilst Jr. She was the loving mother of her children; Patricia Breach & husband Bill (d.) of Norton, MA, Arthur J. Bremilst (d.) & wife Cheryl (d.) of Norton, MA, Marjorie St Don & husband Joe of Fairhaven, MA, Marie Mlynek & husband Bob of E. Providence, RI, Nancy Crosby & husband Ray of Norfolk, MA and Carol Embree & husband Paul of Wrentham, MA.

She is survived by her daughters and 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren all of whom she cherished dearly.

She was predeceased by her siblings Carroll Hutchinson, Lorraine Chase, Laura Volkernick & Lucy Howard.

Naomi loved God most of all and her family. She loved nature and enjoyed listening to the loons on Webb lake in Weld, ME, watching bird tv and seeking out visions of moose, deer and bear in the woods of Maine. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing and crafts. For the past 21 years she made hats for children and donated them to the H. Olive Day Schools hat drive.

In lieu of flowers, one can donated to ADRA (Adventist Development and Relief Agency) ADRA.org which was a cause close to her heart.

A wake will be held Sunday April 28th at the R.J. Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham, MA from 1 to 4 pm. Funeral will be held on Monday April 29th at The Foxboro Seventh Day Adventist Church at 10 am. Immediately following the services burial will be at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.