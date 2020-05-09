Natalia Pavao
1935 - 2020
SOUTH ATTLEBORO – Natalia Pavao, 84, of South Attleboro, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Wingate at Needham.
Born on December 25, 1935, in St. Miguel, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Antonio Faria and Maria (Pavao) Faria.
Natalia was a longtime resident of South Attleboro and was a homemaker. She was a devoted communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Cumberland, RI.
Natalia was passionate about crocheting and enjoyed painting her fingernails, always keeping her nails meticulous. She was very involved in helping raise her great nephews and nieces.
She is survived by her brother, Humberto Faria and his wife Maria of South Attleboro; her sister, Valdermira Vitorino of Naples, FL; her three nephews, two nieces, four great nephews and three great nieces.
The family would like to thank the kind and compassionate staff at Wingate at Needham for Natalia's end of life care.
Private funeral services were held by the family.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Natalia's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com


Published in Sun Chronicle on May 9, 2020.
