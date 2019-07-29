|
Natalie D. (Otis) Guillette, 91, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Jean Guillette.
Born on October 22, 1927 in Weymouth, MA, she was the daughter of the late Howard Otis and the late Ruby (Suhr) Otis.
Raised and education in Weymouth, she was a graduate of Weymouth High School and worked for many years as a Line Assigner for Verizon before retiring. She resided in Attleboro for the past sixty years, having previously lived in North Attleboro and Weymouth.
A warm, caring woman with a wonderful smile, she enjoyed traveling, especially to Maine, which she loved, California, and Las Vegas. More than anything, she loved being with her cherished family.
Natalie was the loving and much loved mother of Donald Guillette of East Providence, RI; Daniel Guillette of Attleboro, MA; John Guillette of Oveido, FL; Edward Guillette of Attleboro, MA; and Erik Guillette of Attleboro, MA. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Natalie will be privately held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Natalie to the Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 592, Attleboro, MA 02703 or online at www.faaspets.org.
Published in Sun Chronicle on July 29, 2019