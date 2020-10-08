1/1
Nathan "Dale" April
1947 - 2020
Nathan "Dale" April, 73, of Attleboro, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. He was the beloved husband of the late Olivia Josephine (Ferrara) April to whom he was married on June 18, 1977 and who passed away on October 17, 2012.
Born in Attleboro, MA on April 30, 1947, he was a son of the late Warren Joseph April and the late Frances (Whitehead) April.
He was a lifelong resident of the City of Attleboro and was a graduate of the Attleboro High Vocational School.
Mr. April was employed as a toolmaker for Leach & Garner and Brainin Advance Industries both in Attleboro prior to his retirement 15 years ago.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
His favorite pastimes included tinkering around his home. He was a huge fan of the New England Patriots and was a race car enthusiast.
Mr. April enjoyed spending time on his property in Ossipee, New Hampshire.
He leaves his sister-in-law, whom he and his late wife raised as their own daughter: Lisa Paiva of Pawtucket, RI; his siblings: Kevin April of Attleboro; W. Keith April of Attleboro; Bruce April of Cranston, RI; Dean April in Nebraska; Wayne April in Florida and the late Brian April and the late Karen Sue Till. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, extended family members and dear friends.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the mandatory use of facemasks, family and friends are cordially invited to honor Dale by attending Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA
A Funeral Service with Veteran's Honors will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the conclusion of visitation at 11:00 AM in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Burial will follow with full military honors in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 12:45 PM.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dale's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200

Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2020.
October 8, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
