ATTLEBORO- Newelda A. Legg, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late Curtis C. Legg.
Newelda was born in Windsor, VT and was a daughter of the late Edward Bushor and Pauline (Raymond) Bushor.
Newelda worked as a bookkeeper for Sillmans Shoe Store for many years. She was highly involved with her children's sports including hockey and baseball and also enjoyed bowling on the church bowling league. She loved to read, play cards and was a wonderful cook and fantastic neighbor. She also enjoyed summer trips to Vermont and spending time with family and friends. Newelda was always ready to listen and care for others. Newelda invested in people. She will be fondly remembered for her vivacious smile, her kind and caring nature and trademark sweet tooth.
She is survived by her children, Richard M. Legg and his wife Mary of Hudson, Carleton E. Legg and his wife Marilynn of S. Attleboro and Jeffrey J. Legg and his wife Kathleen of Attleboro; grandchildren, Benjamin, Aaron, Timothy, Sean and John and many nieces and nephews.
She was the mother of the late Michael A. Legg and sister of the late C. William Bushor, Joseph, Lawrence, Carleton and Richard Bushor, Dorothy Tucker and Susan Roy.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9am from the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart Church, 58 Church St., N. Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Burial will follow in the North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-8pm in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Food N' Friends, 95 Pine St., #10, Attleboro, MA 02703 to provide meals to the needy.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019