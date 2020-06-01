Nicholas P. DelSanto, Sr., 81
Dateline: Norton, MA
Nicholas P. DelSanto, Sr., age 81, of Norton, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Barbara N. (Bell) DelSanto, to whom he was wed for thirty-six years.
Born in Providence, RI on December 24, 1938, he was a loving son of the late Alexander and Eleanor (Zompa) DelSanto.
Nick grew up in Barrington, RI and was a 1956 graduate of Barrington High School. He had made his home in Norton for the past thirty-nine years and prior to retiring, was the proud owner of Appliance Repair Service of Attleboro, a company he operated for over thirty years.
Mr. DelSanto enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing and anything pertaining to mechanical work. He will always be remembered for his strong work ethics and because of his prompt response in getting the job done fast, he was often referred to as "Quick Nick".
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Gina M. Sieber and her husband Michael of Greenfield, Nicholas P. DelSanto, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Rehoboth, Christopher J. DelSanto of Attleboro, Todd M. DelSanto of Bristol, RI, William Dowdall and his wife Cindy of Dryden, NY, Bonnie Dowdall of New Bedford and Bradford Dowdall of Raynham. He was the dear brother of Carol Araujo of Barrington, RI, Thomas DelSanto of East Providence, RI, the late Alexander DelSanto and is also survived by his cherished 9 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a graveside funeral service on Thursday, June 4th at 1:00 P.M. at the Norton Common Cemetery, 210 West Main St. (Route 123) in Norton.
Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing, may remember Nick with a donation in his memory made to Brigham & Women's Pain Center, 850 Boylston St. #320, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 1, 2020.