Nilito "Nick" Rocco Carlino, 18, of Attleboro, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 16, 2019 in North Attleboro, MA. He was the cherished son of Rocco R. Carlino III of Attleboro and Deborah G. (Sargent) Crawford of Carver, MA.
Born on March 30, 2001 in Salem, MA, he resided in Attleboro for the past three and one-half years, having previously lived in Carver, MA.
Nick was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 2018, having simultaneously attended the Culinary Arts and Business Management program at Johnson and Wales University in Providence, RI, during his last year of high school, and where he was continuing his studies at the time of his death. He most recently had also been working as Chef de Partie at the Southampton Bath & Tennis Club in Southampton, NY.
Nick was a kind, caring, generous, and talented young man with a heart of gold. He loved to cook and was enthusiastic about his culinary studies. He enjoyed music of all kinds; football; fishing; and poetry, having successfully written his own poetry book. Nick was active with the Attleboro YMCA; SkillsUSA; partnering alongside his father with Team Challenge of New England & the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and volunteering as a Best Buddy through Best Buddies International. He had a wonderful way of connecting with everyone he met, and delighted in working with kids. Nick's warmth and infectious smile will forever be missed by those fortunate enough to have known him.
Nick leaves his father, Rocco R. Carlino III and his companion, Joanne (Falcioni) Brousseau, of Attleboro, MA; his mother, Deborah G. (Sargent) Crawford and her husband, Thomas Crawford, of Carver, MA, and his brother, Anthony T.J. Carlino of Alaska. He was the paternal grandson of Patricia E. (Carroll) Carlino of New Port Richey, FL, and Rocco R. Carlino and his wife, Anna (Rozanski) Carlino, of Pembroke, MA. He was the maternal grandson of Theodore G. Sargent and his wife, Gail F. Sargent, of Holbrook, MA. Nick leaves several loving uncles and aunts, cousins, and many dear and close friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 St. John's Place, Attleboro, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nick to the Best Buddies International program in care of Attleboro High School, 100 Rathbun Willard Drive, Attleboro, MA 02703.
