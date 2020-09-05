Attleboro, MA – Noreen Lee Chilson, 75, of Park Street in Attleboro, peacefully passed away in her home Sunday, August 30, 2020, with her family by her side.



So many people were blessed to have known Noreen. She was kind and generous to all, and she will be profoundly missed by everyone who crossed her path in life.



Born October 2, 1944, in South Weymouth, MA, daughter of the late Lawrence and Alice (Sullivan) Chilson, Noreen was a 1963 graduate of Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, and graduated from Rittners Floral Design School in Boston in 1965; and Fitchburg State University in 1967, with a degree in Vocational Education. She later graduated from Taunton Beauty Academy.



Noreen worked at her family's Chilson Nursery and Florist in Bridgewater, MA, for six years, and worked as a floral designer at many flower shops in Somerville, MA; Brockton, MA; Norwell, MA; Norton, MA; Attleboro, MA; San Francisco, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Utah; and Florida.



She owned and operated Noreen's Flower Shop in Brockton for many years.

Noreen was dedicated to her Catholic faith, and volunteered at La Salette Shrine in Attleboro, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.



She is survived by three siblings: Patricia Chilson of Bourne, MA; Alice Cunniff of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and Mary Barstow of Winchester, NH. Also, her brother-in-law, Frank Barstow, of Winchester, NH.



She is survived by two sons, James Glover of Nevada and Shane McManus of California. She is also survived by two grandsons – Nathan and Luke Glover, of Nevada.

Noreen was a dear aunt to Kerry Cunniff and Kelly Robinson, of Florida; Donald Pittsley of Florida; her niece and God-child Merri Pittsley, of Raynham; and her niece and God-child, Alice Schuette, of Connecticut.



She is survived by many friends and family, including her adopted daughter, Selena Philips, David Powers, Arlena Phillips-Powers, Tasha Powers, Jessica Powers, Tobias Powers, and Maura Dowling.



Noreen was predeceased by her beloved long-time companion Juan St. James, her sister Joan and her late brothers, James Henault and George "Sonny" Chilson; her brother-in-law Jase Cunniff of Florida, and her parents, Alice and Larry Chilson.



A funeral will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John's Church, 1 St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 St. John's Place, Attleboro.



In lieu of flowers, Noreen has requested that donations be made to Hebronville Food Pantry in Attleboro.



These beautiful words from Pope Francis best describe how Noreen lived:

"Rivers do not drink their own water;

trees do not eat their own fruit;

the sun does not shine on itself, and

flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves.

Living for others is a rule of nature.

We are all born to help each other.

No matter how difficult it is … life is good when you are happy;

but much better when others are happy because of you."

' Pope Francis





