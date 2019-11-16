|
|
Norma M. (Poirier) Gendreau, 85, formerly of Attleboro, passed away peacefully surround by her family on November 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Gendreau.
Norma was born in Pawtucket, RI and was the daughter of the late Mary (Poirier) Beaulieu.
Norma was raised in the Hebronville section of Attleboro and was a graduate of Attleboro High School. She was employed with L.G. Balfour and Transcriber/Bruce Diamond for many years and most recently worked at Artistic Productions before her retirement. Norma was a charter member of the Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Senior Saints, a member of the Seekonk American Legion # 0311 Ladies Auxiliary, the Balfour Gold Dusters and the Attleboro Elks Emblem Club. She also belonged to the former St. Mary's Church Women's Guild.
Norma was a die hard Patriots fan, she also enjoyed playing bingo and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family as a kind and outgoing woman with a bubbly personality.
Norma is survived by her children, Kathleen A. (Gendreau) Flynn and her husband Michael, with whom she resided with and Robert E. Gendreau and his wife Debra all of Seekonk; grandchildren, Thomas, Katie and her husband Joshua, Timothy, Kerri and David; great-grandchildren, Jace, Julian, Jaylee, Shea-lynn, Calie, July, Colyn, and Matthew along with several nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late James J. Beaulieu and Patricia A. (Beaulieu) Pitas. Norma was also predeceased by her granddaughter Kristin Gendreau and great-grandchildren Michael Robert and Savannah Rose.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10 am in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Dr., Seekonk. Relatives and friends are invited to attend DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH.
Burial will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Wampanoag Warriors Special Olympics of RI, 370 George Washington Hwy., #1, Smithfield, RI 02917.
Arrangements entrusted to Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019