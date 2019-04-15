Services Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home 126 S Main St Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0498 Norma Jeanne (Parker) Kinney

Notice Condolences Flowers NORTON-Norma Jeanne Kinney, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on April 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Seth B. Kinney Jr.



Norma was born in Attleboro and was the daughter of the late Alfred W. Parker and Sarah C. (Duckworth) Parker.



Norma was employed by Texas Instruments, Inc. where she met and fell in love with her husband Seth. She later went on to work in the Norton Public School System in the cafeteria until her retirement. Norma was a long time member of the United Methodist Church of Mansfield, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir. Norma enjoyed movies, musicals and attending Broadway plays. Her hobbies included crocheting, ceramics and baking her famous banana bread. She especially cherished the time she spent with family attending birthday celebrations, grandchildren's sporting events and school plays. Norma, Seth and family shared the fondest memories of the annual summer family reunions on Cape Cod.



She is survived by her children, Thomas S. Kinney and his wife Maureen of Salem, NH, Steven P. Kinney and his wife Danielle of Seekonk, Jill D. LaBelle of N. Attleboro and Catherine L. Lemire and her companion William of Norton; siblings, George Parker of MO, Gail Chandler and her husband Anthony of VA; grandchildren, Kerith, Jennifer, Seth, Daniel, Andrew, Jason, Madeleine, Jackson, Lena and many nieces and nephews.



She was the sister of the late Curtis Parker, Catherine Parker and Betty Quillen and mother-in-law to the late David LaBelle.



Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11am in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Burial will follow in Stevens Corner Cemetery, Rehoboth.



Calling hours will precede the service from 9-11am in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's memory may be made to the Nine Lives Cat Shelter 84 Hill St., Norton, MA 02766.



Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2019