NORTH ATTLEBORO – Norma Joan Betts, 88, a lifelong resident of North Attleboro passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Madonna Manor Nursing Home.
Born June 5, 1931 in Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Catherine (Ireland) Betts.
Norma was a graduate of North Attleboro High School and worked at Newbury's
Five-and-Dime in North Attleboro for over 30 years. She also worked over 30 years at Fuller Box Company before retiring in 1997.
Norma also loved to sew and clean, working in her yard and painting. She also enjoyed music, particularly opera, and took great pleasure in going out for coffee and dinner with her friends and family.
She is survived by her siblings: Murial Bennett of North Attleboro, Shirley Mollenhaur of Northborough and Gary Betts of North Attleboro and many nieces and nephews.
Norma was predeceased by her siblings: Warren Betts, Donald Betts, Richard Betts and Thomas Betts.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 9-11am in the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove St. North Attleboro with a memorial service at 11am. Burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery and Arboretum in North Attleboro.
