1/1
Norma Melfie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Marie Anne Melfie passed away at home with her granddaughter, Sherri, by her side on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. She was 96 years old.

A lifelong resident of Mansfield, she was the wife of the late Joseph W. Melfie Sr. She was a parishioner of St. Marys Church in Mansfield.

In Normas earlier years, she was employed at Texas Instruments in Attleboro, but her greatest love was meeting people and making people happy. She was a waitress at Jacks Cafe/ Genos for over 40 years.

She is survived by her two children; Joseph of Mansfield and Donna Butler of Heath, Texas. Four grandchildren; Sherri Bouchard and husband Jeff of Mansfield, Bryan Butler and wife Susanne of Norton, Derek Butler and wife Lynne of Riverside, RI and Terri Howe and husband John of Heath, Texas, nine great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.

At Normas request funeral arrangements are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boston Cremation
287 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0909
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boston Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 20, 2020
To the family,

Please know that God is a source of comfort and strength. He will hold on to you to help you heal your broken heart. God will fortify you! (Isa. 41:10) Cherish the wonderful memories!
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved