Norma Marie Anne Melfie passed away at home with her granddaughter, Sherri, by her side on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. She was 96 years old.



A lifelong resident of Mansfield, she was the wife of the late Joseph W. Melfie Sr. She was a parishioner of St. Marys Church in Mansfield.



In Normas earlier years, she was employed at Texas Instruments in Attleboro, but her greatest love was meeting people and making people happy. She was a waitress at Jacks Cafe/ Genos for over 40 years.



She is survived by her two children; Joseph of Mansfield and Donna Butler of Heath, Texas. Four grandchildren; Sherri Bouchard and husband Jeff of Mansfield, Bryan Butler and wife Susanne of Norton, Derek Butler and wife Lynne of Riverside, RI and Terri Howe and husband John of Heath, Texas, nine great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.



At Normas request funeral arrangements are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store