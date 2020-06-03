PLAINVILLE – Norman A. Chabot, 84, of Plainville passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro. He was the cherished husband of Jennifer (Jones) Chabot for 44 years.
Born June 24, 1935 in North Attleboro, he was the son of the late Albert J. and Rosanna C. Chabot.
Norman grew up in North Attleboro and was a 1954 graduate of North Attleboro High School. He's resided in Plainville for the past 21 years.
He worked as a manager at the Foxboro Company and Honeywell for many years before retiring in 2000. Up until his passing he worked part time for Mobility Works in North Attleboro.
He enjoyed carpentry work and being on the computer, especially playing Minecraft and loved time spent with his grandchildren.
He is the father of Mark Chabot of Taunton, Kimberly Chabot of North Attleboro, Norman Chabot, Jr. of Taunton, Richard Chabot of Florida, Patricia Prahl of Texas and Barbara Prata of Taunton;
And his grandchildren: Mark, Jr., Rosie, Evan, Matthew, Brayden and many others.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Attleboro Firefighter's Kid's Day Fund, PO BOX 3215, North Attleboro, MA 02761.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To give online condolences to Norman's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 3, 2020.