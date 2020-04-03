|
|
Norman Douglas Bonney, 99, husband of Ruth Baker Bonney for 72 years, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Halifax, MA, he was the son of the late Fredrick Russell Bonney and the late Linda Haywood Bonney. He was preceded in death by his two brother and two sisters.
Norman graduated from Bristol County Agricultural School in 1941 with a degree in Poultry farming. He was a graduate of the Dale Carnegie Course. Norman was a Master Mason from November 1952. He was a member of the Ezekiel Bates Lodge for 67 years and was their senior-most member. He had his pilot's license and loved to fly. He was an outdoorsman who love to fish, hunt and garden. He loved to paint and play cribbage. He was an avid Red Sox fan.
In addition to his wife Ruth, Mr. Bonney is survived by five children, Mark Bonney (Shawn) of Seattle, WA, Karen Gronroos (Todd) of Wrentham, MA, Brian Bonney of Pawtucket, RI, Linda Neveu (Douglas) of Fountain Inn, SC and Timothy Richmond (Andrea) of Rehoboth, MA. 10 grandchildren, Amanda Graziosi (Joshua), Heather Morton, Kenny Morton, Devin Neveu (Jessica), Kayla Neveu, Justin Bonney, Andre Shaffer (Jennifer), Kyle Shaffer (Hiroe), Chloe Appleberry (Tristan) and Collin Shaffer. He also had 6 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Norman Bonney to the Ezekiel Bates Lodge A.F. & A.M. PO Box 643Attleboro, MA 02703.
Services will be held at a later date in Simpsonville, SC and Norton, Massachusetts.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2020