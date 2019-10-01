|
Norman R. Pinette, Sr., age 82, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Ina M. (Russell) Pinette, to whom he was wed for sixty-three years.
Born in Fort Kent, Maine on August 18, 1937, he was a son of the late Oram and Alma (Ouellette) Pinette. He grew up and was educated in Millinocket, Maine.
A resident of Mansfield for the past sixty years, Mr. Pinette had worked for sixteen years as a door greeter at Walmart in Walpole. He had previously been employed for the Mansfield Highway and Water/ Sewer Departments and was a former Mansfield Firefighter, which he began as a call firefighter.
More than anything, Norm was a true family man and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle. He was a charter member of the Mansfield Lodge of Elks, a former assistant Scout Master for Troop 17 in Mansfield and an avid Red Sox fan. His other hobbies included hunting, jigsaw puzzles and drawing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Norman R. Pinette, Jr. and his companion Sue Almeida of Smithfield, RI, Steven M. Pinette and his companion Cathy Coburn of Attleboro, Renee A. Pinette and her husband Richard Johnson of Pawtucket, RI and the late Frances Johnson. He was the dear brother of Paul Albert and his wife Dee of New Mexico and the late Clayton A. Pinette, who is survived by his wife Ellen of Attleboro. He was the cherished grandfather of Amy, Leah, Steven, Jr., Seth and Sadie and the great grandfather of James, Marilyn, Austin, Ryker and Sophia. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, October 4th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
A service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday evening during visitation at 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019