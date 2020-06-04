Norman Roland Langelier, 79, of Wrentham, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 at Norwood Hospital due to complications of Covid 19.
Born in New Bedford on August 6, 1940, he was the son of the late Roland and Eva (Bonneau) Langelier. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Norman worked as a stationary fireman at the former Foxboro State Hospital for many years. Having retired he spent 28 years in Port Charlotte, Florida, where he enjoyed playing golf, blackjack and bingo with his friends.
He is survived by his daughters Carilyn Gage of Middleboro, Gail Smith and her husband Jeffrey of Wrentham, Diane Mahoney and her husband Kenny of Cranston, RI. Cherished grandfather to Matthew, Allison, and Michael Smith, Megan, Harrison, and Raymond Mahoney, Steven and Chelsea Gage, and proud great grandfather to Naomi Gage.
Norman was an avid fisherman and loved spending his vacations in Maine fishing and playing cards with his family. He was a great fan of his New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, and Red Sox, as well as the UConn girls' basketball teams, and enjoyed watching his favorite western Icon John Wayne.
A private graveside service will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Bedford, MA.
Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Born in New Bedford on August 6, 1940, he was the son of the late Roland and Eva (Bonneau) Langelier. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps. Norman worked as a stationary fireman at the former Foxboro State Hospital for many years. Having retired he spent 28 years in Port Charlotte, Florida, where he enjoyed playing golf, blackjack and bingo with his friends.
He is survived by his daughters Carilyn Gage of Middleboro, Gail Smith and her husband Jeffrey of Wrentham, Diane Mahoney and her husband Kenny of Cranston, RI. Cherished grandfather to Matthew, Allison, and Michael Smith, Megan, Harrison, and Raymond Mahoney, Steven and Chelsea Gage, and proud great grandfather to Naomi Gage.
Norman was an avid fisherman and loved spending his vacations in Maine fishing and playing cards with his family. He was a great fan of his New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, and Red Sox, as well as the UConn girls' basketball teams, and enjoyed watching his favorite western Icon John Wayne.
A private graveside service will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Bedford, MA.
Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.