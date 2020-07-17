Olga Maria Scott, born December 8, 1933, in Geisling bie Regensburg, Germany passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Philip Hulitar Hospice in Providence RI.
A longtime resident of Norton, Massachusetts, Olga was raised and educated in Germany where she met her adoring husband, William A. Scott, while working as a clerk typist for the American Army in 1956. Olga moved to the United States shortly after marrying her husband, Bill, on August 14, 1957, beginning their 63-year journey together.
She enjoyed spending her days with her husband and raising her children, Diana and Bill. Olga worked for Texas Instruments and retired after 23 years. To her grandchildren, she was affectionately known as Oma or Omy, and often made sure they ate all their vegetables. Throughout her life, Olga was often found tending to her incredible garden, spending her summers with family on Cape Cod in Falmouth, Ma, and making regular trips home to Germany to visit and enjoy time with immediate and extended family.
Her family will always miss her wonderful cooking, her various German phrases and tokens of wisdom, as well as her incredible beauty and strong, willful, personality.
Besides her husband, she leaves behind a daughter, Diana M. Rochefort of Woonsocket, RI, and son William J. Scott and his long-time partner Ginny Street, of Mansfield, MA; her brother, Sebastian Gierstorfer of Geisling, Germany; four beautiful grandchildren, William M. Scott, and his wife Ashley Williams-Scott, Julie M. Scott, Stephanie M. Rochefort and her long-time partner Matthew Leroux, and Erica K. Rochefort. Olga was predeceased by her parents, Sebastian and Katharina Gierstorfer, brother Lothar Gierstorfer, and her son Franklin Gierstorfer.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her graveside funeral service on Monday, July 20th at 11:00 A.M. at the Norton Center Cemetery, Pine Street, Norton.
Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing may remember Mrs. Scott with a donation in her memory made to the Community Visiting Nurse Agency, 10 Emory St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St, Norton
