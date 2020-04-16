|
|
ATTLEBORO – Oscar "Red" Beach, Jr., 85, of Attleboro, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the John
Scott House Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Braintree, MA.
Born on March 11, 1935 in North Attleboro, MA, he was a son of the late Oscar , Sr, and Estelle
(Campbell) Beach.
Oscar lived most of his life in Attleboro. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps
during the Korean War. Oscar was honorably discharged in 1956, after serving for 3 years.
Oscar owned and operated several taverns including Johnny's Tavern in the 1970's, Oscar's Pub in the
1980's and Beach y' s Pub.
He was an avid Notre Dame fan and enjoyed watching the Patriots and Red Sox. He played golf at the
former Locust Valley Golf Course and cherished watching his grandchildren play their youth , high school
and college s ports.
He attended Mass at the La Salette Shrine and enjoyed daily walk s on t he beautiful grounds at the
Shrine .
Oscar is survived by his son, Richard Beach and his wife Ruta of Quincy; his grandchildren, Kaitl i n Beach
of Norton, Alyssa Beach of Dorchester and Tyler and Ryan Beach both of Quincy; and g reat grandson,
Hunter Despina of Norton ; his sister, Jeanne Pine of North Attleboro and many nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Ronald James Beach.
Private funeral services will be held and burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemtery,
Bourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Oscar's name may be made to Quincy Future Stars AAU Baseball 37
Putnam Street, Quincy, MA 02169.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Oscar's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020