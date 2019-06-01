Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Osmond B. Horton, Jr.

1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Osmond B. "Butch" Horton, Jr., 78, of North Attleboro and Dennisport, MA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Collins) Horton.

Born in North Attleboro, MA on September 4, 1940, he was a loving son of the late Osmond B. Horton, Sr. and Marguerite (Lacouture) Horton.

Butch was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro, attending Sacred Heart Elementary School and was a 1960 graduate of North Attleboro High School.

Over the course of his working career, Mr. Horton held several positions. When younger he was employed by Sales Dairy Farm and later was employed by Beauchaine Lumber and the Town of North Attleboro Water Department. His longest tenure however, was at Bird Machine of South Walpole where he worked for almost 40 years, retiring in 2003.

Butch was a longtime communicant of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in North Attleboro and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his favorite times which were those spent with his family, Butch was an avid golfer, bowler and enjoyed horse racing. Most of all, he was a very ardent Miami Dolphins fan.

Besides his wife of 57 years, he is survived by his devoted children: Gregory Horton and his wife Diane of North Attleboro; Lisa Notarangelo and her husband Chris of Quincy; and Gary Horton and his wife Brenda of Canaan, ME. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren: Nicholas Horton and his wife Meghan; Zachary Horton and his girlfriend Emily; Benjamin Horton; Olivia Notarangelo; and his two great-granddaughters Devin and Reagan.

He was the dear brother of: Marie Orticerio of North Attleboro; and Roger Horton and his wife Jean of North Attleboro.

He was the brother-in-law of: John Collins and his wife Jeanne; and the late Tony Orticerio.

The Horton Family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for their compassion and kindness, especially Tanya and Scott in the Intensive Care Unit for helping to make an extremely difficult time a little bit easier.

His funeral to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend, will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro at 10 AM. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.

Visiting Hours will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the funeral home from 5-8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Butch's memory to the Adopt-A-Family Project, c/o St. Mary's Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.