Notice Condolences Flowers Owen Rebello 24 of No. Attleboro passed away on February 27, 2017. He passed away due to an accidental fentanyl overdose. Owen struggled with times of addiction and periods of recovery over the last few years of his life. I would like people who knew Owen to remember him for the good times that he shared with them.

Owen grew up in Attleboro MA. As a youth he loved being outside doing many activities, from riding his bike, rollerblading, shooting pucks in the net in the driveway, to skating on the pond behind his neighborhood. He enjoyed much of his youth with lifelong friend Anthony Mancuso. Together they shoveled driveways in the winter and cut many lawns during the summer in the neighborhood. Owen thrived as a hockey player in the Pawtucket Youth Hockey Association. He led his league in scoring one year and often skated on shifts with players in older age groups. He also played baseball in the Attleboro Little League and Babe Ruth League. Owen enjoyed family trips too his cousins cottage on Long Island Sound. He also enjoyed his family trips to Disney where he wore his "heely sneakers" and became the envy of many kids at Disney. Later as a young man he enjoyed striper fishing with his father and friends on Cape Cod Bay and Block Island Sound.

At the time of his passing Owen was employed at American Surplus Inc. in RI., as a fork truck operator. Owen is survived by his father Owen Rebello of No. Attleboro, sisters Emily Rebello of Sharon, and Chloe Rebello of Rehoboth. Owen was very close with his sisters and loved them very much and always looked out for them, he was a very protective brother. Owen also leaves behind two daughters Andrea Derosier and Mia Brathass of Attleboro. Owen's cremains will be buried at the family burial plot at the Dighton Community Church at a time yet to be determined. Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019