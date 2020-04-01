|
|
Pamela A. (Brown) Hagstrom, age 71, of Attleboro, formerly of Norton, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of Russell E. Hagstrom, to whom she was wed for nearly forty-nine years.
Born in Attleboro, MA on April 21, 1948, she was a loving daughter of the late Alden B. and Alsie V. (Devlin) Brown.
Pam grew up in North Attleboro and was a 1966 graduate of North Attleboro High School. She had recently moved to Attleboro three years ago and was a former forty-six-year resident of Norton.
Prior to retiring, Mrs. Hagstrom had worked as a Supervisor at the former Texas Instruments in Attleboro and had previously been employed in the Medical Department at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Pam treasured the times spent with her family and grandchildren and the simple pleasure of relaxing at home. When younger, she and her husband Russ enjoyed camping at Race Point Beach in Provincetown and also when younger, playing cards.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted daughters: Lynn M. Villano of Attleboro and Julie A. Lenoci and her husband Daniel of Attleboro. She was the cherished grandmother of Daniel Lenoci, Marcus Lenoci, Courtney Villano and Miah Lenoci. She was the dear sister of Kendra Rogers and her husband Norman of North Attleboro and is also survived by her loving 2 nieces and nephew.
Service and burial will be private and visiting hours have been omitted.
Those wishing, may remember Pamela with a donation in her memory made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami, Florida 33134.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020