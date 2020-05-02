Pamela Jean Montoya, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington.
Pamela was born on June 6, 1953 in Attleboro, Massachusetts to Thomas and Doris (Dumas) Burr. She
was raised in Attleboro, later landing in Oak Creek, Colorado where she married Ernest Montoya on
February 23, 1980. Together they created a beautiful family. For Pamela's full life story please visit the
online guest book at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Pamela was born on June 6, 1953 in Attleboro, Massachusetts to Thomas and Doris (Dumas) Burr. She
was raised in Attleboro, later landing in Oak Creek, Colorado where she married Ernest Montoya on
February 23, 1980. Together they created a beautiful family. For Pamela's full life story please visit the
online guest book at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 2, 2020.