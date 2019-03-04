Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Patricia A. (Klingner) Arnold

1959 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Patricia A. "Patty" (Klingner) Arnold, age 59, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home, on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was the longtime loving companion of Scott McPherson, with whom she made her home.



Born in Bronx, New York on July 4, 1959, she was a loving daughter of the late William J. and Theresa M. (Steiner) Klingner.



Patty grew up and was educated in New York and New Jersey. She had worked for three years as a bank teller at the Rockland Federal Credit Union and had previously been employed as a driving instructor.



A resident of Mansfield for the past thirty years, Patty loved spending time with her family, gardening and working around her yard. She never gave up and will be sadly missed by all whose lives she touched.



In addition to Scott, she is survived by her devoted sons: David L. Arnold, III of Nevada and Kevin C. Arnold of Quincy. She was dear sister of Theresa C. Murphy of Florida, Catherine M. Perry of Florida, Grace A. DeSantis of New Jersey and Irene A. Amspacher. She was the cherished aunt of Jill M. Cochrane of California, Michael C. Murphy of Washington State and Frederick W. Amspacher of New Jersey. She was the former wife David L. Arnold, Jr.



Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Monday, March 4th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St, Mansfield.



A service will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 7:00 P.M. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be private



Those wishing may remember patty with a contribution in her memory may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com Published in Sun Chronicle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices