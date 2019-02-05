Services Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 (508) 339-2000 Patricia A. Barnes

1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Patricia A. (McGovern) Barnes, age 76, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of Roy L. Barnes, Sr., to whom she was wed for thirty-three years.



Born in Boston, MA on April 26, 1942, she was a loving daughter of the late Thomas and Marie (Beaupre) McGovern.



Pat grew up in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston and was educated in Boston public schools. She had made her home in Mansfield for over fifty years and was a charter member of the Women's Auxiliary at the Mansfield VFW Post 3264.



A dedicated to homemaker to her adoring family, Pat treasured the times spent amongst family and friends and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of being at home, which was her pride and joy.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted children: Michele Orlando of Norton, Steven Orlando and his spouse Adrian of Las Vegas, Lynn Merrill and her husband Sonny of Maine, Dawn McCarthy and her husband Mike of North Attleboro and Roy Barnes, Jr. and his wife Michele of Pennsylvania. She was the cherished Nana of Creighton, Talon, Brody, Michael, Sean, Colin, Samantha, Macayla, Roy, III, Kaylee, Dallas and Brady and great grand Nana of Mylah, Scarlette and Lilyana. She was the dear sister of the late Sandra Clayton and is also survived by her niece Janet Remillard and her husband Ron and their children Haley and Ronnie.



Her funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Friday, February 8th at 10:30 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:30 P.M.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 7th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home.



Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, please consider making a donation in Pat's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2019