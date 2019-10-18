|
|
PLAINVILLE – Patricia A. Cooper, 76, of Plainville passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of Harry "Max" Cooper.
Born October 28, 1942 in Providence, RI, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Mildred A. (Sykes) Dooley.
Pat grew up in Providence and lived several years in Frankfurt, Germany, before moving to Plainville in 1964.
She was a graduate of St. Xavier's High School and then received her LPN from Our Lady of Fatima Hospital both located in Providence.
Pat was primarily a homemaker and raised her five children in Plainville and North Attleboro. She began working at Cooper's Appliance in Plainville in 1974. In 1985 she and Max became co-owners of Cooper's Appliance and she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper before retiring in 2006.
Pat was well-known in Plainville and will be missed by her friends at Sunset Acres. She played in a Bunco group for many years and loved interior decorating. She was constantly re-doing her house by moving furniture or painting and changing the curtains.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her five children: Patricia Toland and husband Brian of Alden, PA; Michelle Daniel and husband Joseph of Riverton, NJ; Richard Guillette and wife Jennifer of Little Elm, Texas; Aimee Guillette of North Attleboro, MA and Sean Cooper and wife Kristin of Somerset, MA.
Pat is also survived by 14 beloved grandchildren: Mary Rose, Jill, Tommy, Mallory, Roman, Hannah, Alanna, Abbie, Luke, Addison, Lily, Braelyn, Coltyn and Adley, and her beloved dog, Little Gronk. Pat also leaves behind many dear friends. Pat had the ability to make all that met her feel important and like family.
We would like to thank all of the amazing doctors and support team at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital. A very special thank you to her primary care doctor, Dr. Irene Belsky. Dr. Belsky was more than a doctor to Pat, she was a true friend.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 18 from 3-7 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 19 at 9 a.m. followed by burial at Plainville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO BOX 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
To sign an online guestbook for Pat, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019