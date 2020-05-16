NORTH ATTLEBORO – Patricia A. Robin, 72, of North Attleboro, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Robin Jr.
Born on January 1, 1948 in Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Eva (Alessandri) Tatarian.
Patricia grew up in Attleboro and was a graduate of Attleboro High School. She raised her family and worked as a substitute teacher in in area schools. Patricia also worked as a photographer and was a singer in a country band.
Patricia was a communicant of the former St. Mark's Catholic Church, now the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at St. Mark's Church in North Attleboro. A lover of music and food, she enjoyed bringing her grandchildren to local fairs and festivals. She had an unbreakable bond with her sisters forged through daily gatherings and memorable trips. Patricia was an avid N.E. Patriots fan and treasured singing with her country band. Her most enjoyable times were spent with her family during the holidays.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Robin and his wife Patricia of North Attleboro and Brent Robin and his longtime girlfriend, Devon Moran both of North Attleboro; her grandchildren, Alexander, Nathaniel and Victoria Robin all of North Attleboro; her sisters, Joanne Fontneau and her husband Norman of Seekonk, Shirley Hayes and her husband John of Norton and Sheila Malloy and her husband Del of Attleboro; also her longtime companion, Dave Guilbeault of North Smithfield, RI and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Robin family would like to thank the nurses and caregivers at the Dana-Farber Cancer Center at the Milford Regional Medical Center and the Community VNA of Attleboro for the care given to Patricia.
Private funeral services were held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's name may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Patricia's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 16, 2020.