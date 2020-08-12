1/1
Patricia A. Titus
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Patricia A. Titus, 77

Dateline: Mansfield, MA

Patricia A. Titus, age 77, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, in the presence of her loving family on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Ellis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Norwood.

Born in Taunton, MA on July 27, 1943, she was a loving daughter of the late Clifford W. and Bernice C. (Wright) Titus.

Pat grew up and was educated in Mansfield. She received her bachelor's degree in education from Stonehill College and her master's degree in education from Bridgewater State College. Prior to retiring, she had worked for many years as a locksmith for Reliable Lock and Key and later when the company became Integrated Security, Inc.

Patricia was an active communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, where she was a member of the Catholic Women's Club, served as a collection counter and formerly bowled with the church bowling league.

Pat loved spending time with her family and was a loving and devoted aunt. She enjoyed golfing at the former Willowdale Golf Course in Mansfield, was an ardent New England sports fan and absolutely loved the Boston Red Sox.

She was the dear sister of Diane M. Ehrlich and her husband Steve of Norton and Nancy Titus of Mansfield. She was the devoted aunt of Michael S. Ehrlich and his wife Tammie, Karen M. Staples and the late Paul C. Ehrlich. She is also survived by her cherished grandniece, grand nephews and 1 great grandnephew.

Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 15th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton.

Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing may remember Pat with a donation in her memory made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.

To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
