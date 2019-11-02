|
|
Patricia Anne Johnson, 91, of Plainville, passed peacefully at home on October 30, 2019.
Born in Boston on March 7, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Philip F. Molloy and Gladys Lloyd Molloy. Patricia was a lifelong resident of Norfolk County. Her working career started early on to help her parents and her family. At 21 she moved to Hollywood Florida to work at the Hollywood Beach Resort. She came back to New England, worked for GE and then started a family. She dedicated herself to raising her children for many years. When she returned to work, she drove school buses for the Holmes bus company. She worked as an instructor in the Massachusetts Department of Corrections for many years until retirement. She had the distinction of being the first woman to work in the maximum security industries starting in Walpole and continuing to Bridgewater, Norfolk and retiring from Framingham. In her early years she terrified her parents flying open cockpit airplanes over their house in Norfolk and all over new England with the boys. She even owned a motorcycle. She was an avid storyteller and wordsmith. She also loved news, current events, crossword puzzles and trivia. Her greatest joy was in spending time with her family whom she loved with all her heart.
Patricia is survived by her youngest brother Johnny Molloy of NJ and her children: Micki Kane and her husband Eric Midttun of Mattapoisett, Peter Goudy and his partner Alice Johnson of South Boston, and Paul Johnson and his wife Susan Finnelli of Harwich, six grandchildren, Brendan Kane, Jessica Young, Crystal Wysong, Erin Thomas, Adrian Pesce and Hollyann Johnson, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was the sister of the late Florence Abbate, Philip F. Molloy, Jr, Thomas A. Molloy, and Mary E. Nastopolous.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, November 4th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, November 5th at 11AM. Burial will follow in Plainville Cemetery.
Donations in her memory may be made to: Plainville Police Department Defibrillator Fund, 184 South Street, Plainville, MA 02762.
Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019