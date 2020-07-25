Dateline: Mansfield, MA
Patricia B. (DePalma) Brunetti, age 88, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Valentino W. Brunetti.
Born in Mansfield, MA on May 10, 1932, she was a loving daughter of the late Joseph and Connie (DeLisi) DePalma.
Patricia grew up in town and was a graduate of Mansfield High School. Prior to retiring, she had worked for many years as an Executive Assistant at the former Fairfield Optical Company in Mansfield.
A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, Mrs. Brunetti's family was truly the focal point of her life, especially her grandchildren. She treasured the times spent at the beautiful beaches of Cape Cod and Florida and will be forever remembered for her exceptional cooking skills.
She is survived by her devoted children: Jeffrey J. Brunetti and his wife Shelley of California and Valerie A. Brunetti-Spear and her husband Ronald of Mansfield. She was the dear sister of John J. DePalma and his wife Carol of Florida and Ida C. Annese and her late husband Frank of Mansfield. She was the cherished grandmother of Bella Spear and Madeline and Amanda Brunetti and their mother Robin Asher. She is also survived by her several loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 28th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours have been omitted.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
