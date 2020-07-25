1/1
Patricia B. (DePalma) Brunetti
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dateline: Mansfield, MA
Patricia B. (DePalma) Brunetti, age 88, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Valentino W. Brunetti.

Born in Mansfield, MA on May 10, 1932, she was a loving daughter of the late Joseph and Connie (DeLisi) DePalma.

Patricia grew up in town and was a graduate of Mansfield High School. Prior to retiring, she had worked for many years as an Executive Assistant at the former Fairfield Optical Company in Mansfield.

A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, Mrs. Brunetti's family was truly the focal point of her life, especially her grandchildren. She treasured the times spent at the beautiful beaches of Cape Cod and Florida and will be forever remembered for her exceptional cooking skills.

She is survived by her devoted children: Jeffrey J. Brunetti and his wife Shelley of California and Valerie A. Brunetti-Spear and her husband Ronald of Mansfield. She was the dear sister of John J. DePalma and his wife Carol of Florida and Ida C. Annese and her late husband Frank of Mansfield. She was the cherished grandmother of Bella Spear and Madeline and Amanda Brunetti and their mother Robin Asher. She is also survived by her several loving nieces and nephews.

Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 28th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.

Visiting hours have been omitted.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.

To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Burial
Saint Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
(508) 285-4402
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norton Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved