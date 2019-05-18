Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651

Patricia D. Speight


1939 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Patricia D. Speight Notice
MEDFIELD – Patricia D. Speight, 80, of Medway, formerly of North Attleboro passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Country Lane Home where she has been a resident for the past 20 years.
Born April 10, 1939 in Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late William and Ivy (Potter) Speight.
Patty grew up in North Attleboro and lived at the Munson State Developmental Center for many years.
She loved music, doing puzzles and spending time with friend.
She is survived by two sisters: Wendy Speight of Vermont and Sue Speight of Brooklyn, CT.
She was sister of the late Gary Speight.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum, Attleboro Falls.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To sign an online guestbook for Patricia, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now