MEDFIELD – Patricia D. Speight, 80, of Medway, formerly of North Attleboro passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Country Lane Home where she has been a resident for the past 20 years.
Born April 10, 1939 in Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late William and Ivy (Potter) Speight.
Patty grew up in North Attleboro and lived at the Munson State Developmental Center for many years.
She loved music, doing puzzles and spending time with friend.
She is survived by two sisters: Wendy Speight of Vermont and Sue Speight of Brooklyn, CT.
She was sister of the late Gary Speight.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum, Attleboro Falls.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 18, 2019