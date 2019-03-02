Services DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME 48 COMMON ST Walpole , MA 02081-2803 (508) 668-1960 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME 48 COMMON ST Walpole , MA 02081-2803 View Map Celebration of Life 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME 48 COMMON ST Walpole , MA 02081-2803 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Mary's Church 176 Washington Street East Walpole , MA View Map Patricia E. (Sullivan) Burke

1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Patricia E. (Sullivan) Burke, age 84, passed away in the Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, Massachusetts on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Patrick J. and Catherine T. (Manning) Sullivan. She was raised in Brighton, where she graduated from Presentation High School with the Class of 1952. Following graduation, Patricia continued her education at Framingham State Teacher's College, earning her bachelor's degree. She took her first teaching position with the Revere Public School System, beginning her career in home economics.







Patricia married her beloved husband, James W. Burke, on February 7, 1959 in Presentation Church in Brighton. The young couple initially made their home together in Brighton before settling in Walpole, Massachusetts in 1966, where they raised their family. After welcoming her children, Patricia left her teaching career, and focused on raising and caring for her young family. After her three children were of school age, she returned to teaching. She spent the majority of her career as a home economics teacher at Johnson Middle School where she taught many students over her twenty-year long career. In addition to teaching, she had a long-time job that she adored at Palumbo's in Walpole.







Most of all, Patricia cherished the time she spent surrounded by those she loved. She regularly hosted parties at her home, inviting family and friends to spend time together. Patricia was delighted at the birth of her grandchildren, spending countless hours with them and always attending their various events.







Beloved wife of the late James W. Burke.



Loving mother of Maribeth Burke and Kelly Anne McMullin of West Roxbury, James P. Burke and Ellen of Foxborough, and Patricia A. Shaw and William of North Attleborough.



Cherished grandmother of Katie Burke, J.T. Burke, Meghan Burke, Matthew Shaw, Erin Shaw, and Caileigh Shaw.



Sister of Katherine M. Connolly and Paul of Norwood, Robert P. Sullivan and Linda of North Attleborough, the late Anne O'Reilly and Francis of Westwood, and the late Gerald P. Sullivan and his surviving spouse, Barbara, of Falmouth.



Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.







Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Patricia's Life Celebration on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2 to 6 PM and Monday, March 4, 2019 from 9 to 9:30 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church, 176 Washington Street, East Walpole on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Walpole Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 58, East Walpole, MA 02032. Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2019