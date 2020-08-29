Patricia L. Coyne, 63, of Mansfield passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James L. Coyne, to whom she was wed for 39 years.
Born to the late John and Sylvia (Morrissey) Yunits on September 17, 1956, Patty grew up in Holbrook and graduated from Stonehill College in 1978, where she studied education.
Patty taught for 10 years at St. Joseph School in Holbrook and 23 years at Jordan/Jackson Elementary School in Mansfield. At Jordan/Jackson, she passionately taught reading to countless students and considered her coworkers family. Besides her love for teaching, Patty enjoyed being an active member of the St. Mary's Parish community, spending her summers on Cape Cod, and decorating and baking for Christmas. In recent years, she relished the opportunity to become "Grammy" to her favorite people.
In addition to her husband James, Patty is survived by her daughter Kathryn DaSilva and husband Brian of Norfolk, her son David and wife Jennifer of Annandale, Virginia, her daughter Jamie Bruno and husband Anthony of Mansfield, and her grandchildren, Cooper, Penny, Violet, and AJ. She is also survived by her sister Anne Marie Yunits of Lakeville, and her brothers John Yunits of Dennis and Michael Yunits of Holbrook.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to visiting hours on Monday, August 31st from 5:00-8:00PM at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home located at 55 North Main St in Mansfield.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 1st at 11:00AM at St. Mary's Parish located at 330 Pratt St (Route 106) in Mansfield. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations of books to the Jordan/Jackson Elementary School library or donations to the American Stroke Association
(stroke.org
) or the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network (spauldingrehab.org/giving
).
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com