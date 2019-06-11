Services Hathaway Funeral Home 1813 Robeson St Fall River , MA 02720 (508) 673-0781 Patricia L. Rowell

Notice Condolences Flowers Patricia L. Rowell, 64, passed away on June 2, 2019 after a long illness.



Patricia was born in Hackensack, NJ and was the daughter of Marilyn (Littlefield) Shearer and the late Arnold Rowell.



Patricia moved from Hagerstown, MD to Brockton with her family and went on to graduate Brockton High School. After high school she enlisted in the US Army and served for 3 years as an MP.



Patricia went on to graduate from Bristol Community College and Rhode Island College earning her degrees in journalism and criminal justice. Patricia went on to work in the security forces for the Providence VA many years and later at the West Haven, CT Hospital until her illness.



Surviving in addition to her mother are her sisters, Jane Pinkos and her husband Donald, Paige McSween and her husband Robert all of Attleboro and Kathleen Nichols of Milwaukee, WI; brothers. Jeffrey Rowell of Carver and Dave Rowell of Boston; uncle, Donald Rowell of New Bedford; nieces, Faith Pinkos and Renee Rowell; nephews, Matthew Pinkos and Anthony Rowell and her great-nephew, Ian Patrick Joseph Pinkos and several cousins



She was predeceased by her sister Karen Rowell



Patricia also leaves behind many close friends from her service days who held on to her friendship all of these years. She was deeply loved by all who were lucky to have met her and will be dearly missed.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service with military honors on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1pm in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, MA.



Arrangements entrusted to Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.



Published in Sun Chronicle on June 11, 2019