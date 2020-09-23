Dateline: Mansfield, MA
Patricia M. Turner passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, September 17, 2020, she was 69 years of age. Patti was the beloved wife of William H. Turner with whom she shared 48 years of marriage.
She was a lifelong resident of Mansfield and the loving daughter of the late Everett M. and Jeanne M. (Welch) Carpenter. Bill and Patti were high school sweethearts and graduated in 1969 from Mansfield High School. Patti went on to Framingham State College where she earned her bachelor's degree. In 1975 they welcomed their son Stephen into the world and in 1977 their daughter Susan was born. They settled into their family home on Ware Street in 1978. Patti worked for many years as a dental assistant in Mansfield. She enjoyed her career and met many wonderful people and lifelong friends during that time.
Patti had a soft spot in her heart for dogs. She cared for and rescued many furry friends throughout the years. In 2011 she was diagnosed with cancer. Her diagnosis came at the same time she was preparing for the birth of her first grandchild, Sarah Patricia Brouillard. Patti did not let her diagnosis stop her from ANYTHING. She would often say, "I have cancer, it does not HAVE me!" She wasn't a fighter; she was a warrior. Patti was there to welcome Sarah into the world and so began an inseparable bond between them.
The care and treatment that Patti received from Dana Farber in Milford and the love and devotion to her granddaughter was the driving force behind her ability to stay active these past 9 years. She was able to create wonderful memories with her family and friends. She was an inspiration to those around her. She shared her strength, humor and friendship with her fellow warriors.
Patti will remain in spirit with her husband Bill, her son Stephen and his wife Jennifer, her daughter Susan and her husband Jason Brouillard and their daughter Sarah. Patti will also be lovingly remembered by her brother Lawrence Carpenter and his wife Laura and their children, her brother Scott Carpenter and his wife Christine and their children. Patti cherished the time she spent with her brothers and their families.
Patti had a true bond and friendship with her sister-in law Donna (Turner) Brown who unexpectedly passed away in May of this year. Patti was heartbroken to lose her and did her best to offer support to her nieces and nephew as they held a special place in her heart.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, September 25th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will be held privately at a later date at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Patti Turner to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com