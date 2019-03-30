Services Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc 2555 Pawtucket Ave East Providence , RI 02914 (401) 434-3885 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc 2555 Pawtucket Ave East Providence , RI 02914 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Taunton Avenue Seekonk , RI View Map Patrick J. Gregorek

1996 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers With deepest sorrow we announce that our beloved son, brother, family member, and friend, Patrick James Gregorek, passed away in his Seekonk home on Sunday evening.



Patrick, also lovingly known as Paddy, was 21 years old and would be turning 22 on April 25th. He was a Senior at Boston College and a proud graduate of Seekonk High School as the Salutatorian, class of 2015. He ran track and cross country, was an active member of the student body, and played the tuba with the charisma and electricity of a rock and roll front man.



His love of music carried through his entire life as he was both a resounding tenor in the Boston College liturgical choir, and a captivating Lumiere, the candlestick, in his middle school production of Beauty and the Beast.



Patrick had unyielding curiosity with a constant need to learn and grow from new experiences. He was an outdoorsman who found solace in the peaceful woods of the Caratunk Nature Preserve. There he could often be found reading among the trees. As a boy scout, the rank of Eagle Scout hardly captured the content of his character.



Patrick could bring a smile to any face, being a friend to so many and surrounded by his loving supporters. A lover of all things comedy, he was always quick to light up a room as he threw his head back and exploded into hearty laughter. Never minding if the joke was on him, as long as the audience was satisfied.



Patrick was a devout Catholic and followed in the footsteps of Christ with his selfless demeanor and daily actions. His empathy and kindness moved anyone he encountered as he performed acts of service by feeding the homeless, giving blood as often as he could, and reaching out his hand to anyone who ever felt alone or marginalized.



The entire town of Seekonk mourns the loss of its beautiful and irreplaceable townsman, who impacted countless with his pure heart.



He leaves behind his father, John, his mother, Christine, his sister, Rachel, his brother, Johnny, his sister-in-law, Amy, his grandparents, Joseph and Charlene Mullen, and his many loving aunts, uncles, and 33 cousins. He joins his Babci and Dzadzi in heaven.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Taunton. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Boston College's The Liturgy Arts Group c/o Campus Ministry, McEloroy 233, 140 Commonwealth Ave, Chestnut Hill 02467. Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2019